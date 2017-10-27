Stay fit through the holidays at these walks, runs

× Expand Photo by Shay Allen. The annual Paws for the Cause 5K at Veterans Park will kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, followed by a 1-mile fun run/ dog walk.

Don’t let the tryptophan get you down this November.

To get active before chowing down on Thanksgiving Day, or just to give back to show your thanks, here are a few ways to get outside and help out a good cause this month:

Paws for the CaUse

► When: Nov. 4, 8:30-11 a.m.

► Where: Veterans Park

► What: For individuals with four legs or two legs, or somewhere in between, the Shelby Humane Society is hosting an event for everyone this month. The annual Paws for the Cause 5K at Veterans Park will kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, followed by a 1-mile fun run/ dog walk.

Anyone hoping to sleep in but still support the Shelby Humane Society also has an option to give back, where they do not have to participate in the race but can still get a T-shirt.

Registration for the 5K is $35, the fun run is $25, and a bundle package is $40. The Sleep in but Still Support option costs $25.

For more information, go to shelbyhumane.org and click “events.”

Walking to Remember

► When: Nov. 4, 8:30 a.m.

► Where: Riverchase Galleria

► What: After kicking off in 1995, when it raised $16,000, Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama’s Walking to Remember event has grown to attract hundreds of participants and raise tens of thousands each year.

The walk, which will take place in the food court area of Riverchase Galleria on Nov. 4, raises money for the local non-profit that works with local families, providing necessary resources for individuals affected by Alzheimer’s.

Registration for this year’s event — Tackle Alzheimer’s, Walking ot Remember 2017 — is free, and participants are encouraged to raise money as a team. Walkers raising $50 will receive a coupon to turn in with their money, which they can turn in to get a shirt while supplies last. Those raising $75 will receive a long-sleeved shirt, and those raising $100 receives a special gift, while supplies last.

For more information, go to alzca.org or contact Vance Holder at 871-7970.

In addition to that walk, there will be sponsor booths providing information about care options, refreshments, and entertainment from the Vestavia Hills High School Jazz Band and Dale Serrano Dance Studio.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the walk will begin around 8:30 a.m.

Alabama NF Walk

► When: Nov. 5, Noon

► Where: Veterans Park

► What: The Alabama NF Walk is returning to Veterans Park this November. The walk, which benefits the Children’s Tumor Foundation, will take place Nov. 5 with activities, including an NF heroes and champions ceremony, starting at noon. The walk will begin at 3 p.m., an the day will conclude around 4 p.m.

The NF walk is a community celebration including food, entertainment and crafts while raising money for neurofibromatosis research. This year’s walk has a goal of $47,600.

It is free to register for the event, and all participants are encouraged to raise as much as they can.

For more information, or to register, go to ctf.org/events/alabama-nf-walk.