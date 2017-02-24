Spain Park Wrestling hosting father-daughter dance fundraiser

Spain Park’s wrestling team is hosting its second annual father-daughter dance this March.

Last year’s dance started as a way for wrestling coaches Matt and Ryan Thompson to host a community event and spend time with their daughters. The “Second Annual King and His Princess Dance” is open to any guardian, whether a father, step-father, grandfather or brother, is invited to accompany the girls.

Dress code is a nice shirt, jacket and tie for the men and Sunday dress for the “princesses.”

The dance will be held in the Spain Park High School gym, and proceeds benefit the Spain Park wrestling team.

In addition to the dance, there will be a photographer taking pictures, light snacks, games and a DJ. Photos will be available for download following the event.

Tickets are available online at myschoolfees.com, under “Spain Park High Athletics,” “Public Fees,” “Wrestling.” Tickets will also be for sale at the door. Tickets are $40 for one king and princess, and $15 per additional princess.

The dance is March 4 from 7-9:30 p.m.