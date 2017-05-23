Spain Park student selected as finalist for Alabama’s Homecoming Queen Selection

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sarah Lynn Sharpton. Spain Park Homecoming Queen Sarah Lynn Sharpton has been selected as a finalist for Alabama’s 37th Annual Homecoming Queen Selection.

Sarah Lynn Sharpton, daughter of Scott and Judy Sharpton of Birmingham, was selected finalist for Alabama’s 37th Annual Homecoming Queen Selection, which was held April 30 at the Hotel Capstone in Tuscaloosa. She is the Spain Park High School homecoming queen.

Alabama’s 2017 Homecoming Queen will receive a cash scholarship plus an all-expenses paid trip to the national finals to compete with the queens from the other states for America’s Homecoming Queen. America’s Homecoming Queen Inc. is a nonprofit organization promoting education, educational travel and community service in all 50 states. Sharpton will also be competing for Alabama’s favorite homecoming queen. Go to americashomecomingqueen.com for more information.

– Submitted by Sarah Lynn Sharpton.