Spain Park High School to host children’s book authors, illustrators

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. Author Irene Latham.

Authors and illustrators of children’s books, whether published or still aspiring to be, are invited to attend the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators regional chapter’s annual conference this month.

The WIK (Writing and Illustrating for Kids) 2018 conference will be held March 10-11 at Spain Park High School and will include intensives and one-on-one sessions with agents.

The conference lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and intensives and optional activities will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Additional activities include portfolio shows and critiques, one-on-one and group mentorship, an illustrators’ day, agent consultations, professional headshots and more. There will also be book launches and signing for published SCBWI members.

Around 20 regional and nationally known authors, illustrators, editors and agents will be among the featured speakers and leaders of intensive sessions. These include Linda Sue Park, Pat Cummings, Deborah Halverson, Irene Latham and others.

Ticket prices to the conference vary based on the activities and sessions you choose. A late registration fee will apply after March 5. Visit southern-breeze.scbwi.org/events/wik18 for more information or to register.