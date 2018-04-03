Spain Park alum joins regiment of midshipmen at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Spain Park High School alumnus Davis Kale Holley was recently sworn in as a midshipman in the U. S. Naval Reserve at the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, New York.

Holley was nominated by Congressman Gary Palmer of Alabama’s 6th Congressional District, Senator Richard Shelby and former Senator Jeff Sessions.

The United States Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy that educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their congressman or senator.

All USMMA graduates earn both a Bachelor of Science degree and a Merchant Marine Officer license, and they incur an obligation to serve the country as an active or reserve officer in the U.S. armed forces.

As part of his four-year education, Holley will spend one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels. USMMA is the only federal academy where students train on commercial vessels traveling around the globe. Holley is also a member of the USMMA Mariner’s baseball team.

Submitted by Steve Holley.