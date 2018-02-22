Southern Voices headliner Steve Berry cancels due to flu; Andrew Gross to fill in

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Public Library Steve Berry Andrew Gross Fiction thriller writer Steve Berry, at left, had to cancel his Feb. 23, 2018, headliner talk for the 2018 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, due to the flu. Friend and fellow author Andrew Gross, at right, is filling in for Berry Friday night.

Steve Berry, the keynote speaker for the 2018 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library this weekend, today canceled his appearance for Friday night after coming down with the flu, library officials announced.

Berry, a historical fiction thriller writer who regularly sits near the top of the New York Times, USA Today and Indie bestseller lists, was on his way to the airport to fly to Birmingham when he determined he was too ill to make the trip, said Carrie Steinmehl, chairwoman of the Southern Voices Festival.

However, author Andrew Gross, one of eight authors scheduled to speak on Saturday, has agreed to take Berry’s place as the keynote speaker Friday night, Steinmehl said.

“Steve and Andrew are good friends and write very similar novels, so fans of Steve will not be disappointed,” Steinmehl said in a tweet this afternoon. “We hope that you still plan to join us on Friday night to hear Andrew Gross speak.”

Gross still will speak as part of the authors’ conference on Saturday as well, offering a different presentation on Saturday, Steinmehl said.

Gross’ talk on Friday night is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and is sold out. However, anyone who purchased tickets for the event and would like a refund due to Berry’s absence or would like to donate their ticket back to the library can contact the Library Theatre box office at 444-7888.

Other authors speaking at the Saturday authors conference are Paula McLain, Taylor Brown, Kelly Grey Carlisle, Lisa Ko, Daren Wang, Stephanie Powell Watts and Lisa Wingate.

This year is the first time both venues for Saturday’s authors conference — the Library Theatre and the Library Plaza — have sold out, library officials said. Each author will speak at both locations at different times.

Read more about Gross and the authors speaking Saturday here.