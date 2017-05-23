Signups opening for 2017 Dad Brigade volunteer day

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett. Dad Brigade members work on landscaping at Green Valley Elementary.

The Hoover City Dad Brigade is looking for at least 600 volunteers for this summer’s volunteer day at the schools. For the first time, the event will include projects at the high school alongside elementary and middle schools.

City Councilman Derrick Murphy, who helped start the Dad Brigade, said the July 29 event is open not only to fathers, but to grandfathers, uncles, brothers and other male volunteers who want to help with improvement projects at the schools. These projects can include everything from landscaping and painting to moving furniture or building outdoor classrooms. The Dad Brigade also does cleanup work such as picking up trash, sanitizing playground equipment and repairing broken items.

Signups for the volunteer day begin on June 5. Participants must be in high school or older. Since this year will include high school projects, Murphy said he is hoping to have 600-700 volunteers show up.

Volunteers will meet at the Galleria Home Depot location, 3670 Riverchase Galleria, at 6:45 a.m. on the day of the Dad Brigade. After a short kickoff event, the volunteers will disperse to their respective schools to work on improvement projects until noon.

To sign up, find the Hoover City Dad Brigade on Facebook.