Scouts beautify patio at women’s shelter

Prince of Peace Catholic Parish’s fourth grade Girl Scout Troop 30658 created a patio at the First Light Women's Shelter in Birmingham and also earned their Bronze Award in the process.

This group of 15 young ladies, led by parishioners Kristina Theall, Cindy Crook and Stacie Rohn, spent many hours at the women's shelter in an effort to make a difference in their community. They created an angel wing mural complete with inspirational quotes and phrases; painted hopscotch and bean bag games on the patio; spruced up the patio garden; and added a patio table with an umbrella.

In addition, these young women removed an old, peeling wall mural by hand with metal scrapers, and a sister Scout troop from Vestavia Hills will paint a new one as an art outreach to the shelter.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.