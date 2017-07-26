Save the Os 5K set for Aug. 19

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation will hold its annual Save the Os 5K race Saturday, Aug. 19, at Greystone Golf and Country Club.

The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation will hold its annual Save the Os 5K race Saturday, Aug. 19, at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover. The fundraiser event also includes a 1-mile fun run and silent auction. It is hosted in loving memory of Lori Johnson.

According to its website, the NLOCF is a nonprofit that exists to raise funds for ovarian cancer research and to increase awareness about the risks, symptoms and treatment of ovarian cancer. The foundation has donated more than $1 million to research since its inception in 2004.

This year’s 5K will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the fun run at 9:15 a.m. The 5K course is certified by USA Track and Field and weaves through the Greystone neighborhood. The top male and female finishers in the 5K will receive a $75 cash prize.

The races start and finish on Greystone Drive and will be followed by an awards ceremony and belly flop competition at the Greystone Country Club swimming pool.

Until July 31, registration for the 5K is $30, while registration for the fun run is either $15 or $20, depending on the purchase of a T-shirt. The price for both races increases by $5 Aug. 1. There is also a sleep-in option for people who want to support the foundation from the comfort of their homes. All registration fees are waived for ovarian cancer survivors.

Race day registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. For more information or to register, visit savetheos5k.com.