Save the O’s 5K returns Aug. 11

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon Runners at the 2016 Save the O's 5K.

The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation will host its 14th iteration of the Save the O’s 5K on Saturday, Aug. 11, at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover.

This race is run in memory of Lori Johnson, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2004.

The event includes a chip-timed 5K, a 1-mile fun run and a silent auction. It costs $30 to participate in the 5K and $25 to participate in the fun run. Sign up by Aug. 1 for a free T-shirt. Participants can register online or register on site starting at 6:30 a.m.

The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and the fun run begins at 9:15 a.m. There will be awards for the top two finishers in each age group, in addition to awards for the top two overall male and female finishers. There is also a “Sleep-in” option for people who want to donate but don’t plan to run.

According to its website, the NLOCF is a nonprofit that exists to raise funds for ovarian cancer research and to increase awareness about the risks, symptoms and treatment of ovarian cancer.

Jenny McInerney, NLOCF executive director, said people should come for a great run and to help support local research.

“People should support the event because it raises funds for ovarian cancer research here in Birmingham. All of our funds — roughly $100,000 a year — [are] donated to research projects at UAB for not just a cure, but for early detection tools and treatment options for those with ovarian cancer,” McInerney said.