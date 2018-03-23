Sav-A-Life banquet coming to Hoover April 19

Sav-A-Life, an organization that aims to end abortion by providing free and confidential pregnancy care services to men, women and families facing unplanned pregnancies, will have its 2018 Banquet for Life on April 19.

The annual event, a fundraiser, is scheduled to be at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the banquet begins at 7.

This year’s speaker is David Bereit, one of the founders of the national “40 Days for Life” prayer initiative. Organizers also will give an update on the organization’s work and current needs, Executive Director Lisa Hogan said.

There is no charge to attend, but a donation is requested. Costs of the banquet already have been covered, so every donation will go to serve clients, Hogan said.

Last year’s banquet drew about 400 people and raised about $210,000, and the goal this year is $220,000, she said.

Sav-A-Life’s pregnancy care center, a licensed medical clinic, is in Vestavia Hills but serves clients throughout the Birmingham-Hoover metro area and beyond, Hogan said. Services include free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, prenatal assessments, sexually transmitted disease testing for men and women, counseling, childbirth classes, parenting classes and fatherhood programming.

To make a reservation for the banquet, call Beth Wintersteen at 978-6329.