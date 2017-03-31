SAR installs new officers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Howard Poarch. Bobby Horton receives his new membership certification from Howard Poarch.

The Alabama Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) held its annual convention at the Embassy Suites in Hoover on Feb. 17-18.

Presiding at the convention was President Dr. Fred Olive III of Vestavia Hills.

The convention was attended by members from throughout the state.

Also in attendance were the National SAR Secretary Mr. Larry Gusy and the Vice President of the Southern District Mr. Gerald Brendt.

One of the major themes of this year’s program was the involvement of the Society in youth programs from early grade school through high school. Eight students throughout the state were honored for their outstanding achievements.

Entertainment at the Saturday night banquet was provided by SAR’s newest member, Bobby Horton of Three on a String. His music was from the Revolutionary time period.

The closing ceremony was the installation of the new officers: President Harold Thornton of Crane Hill, Vice President Robert Alexander of Hartselle, Secretary Felton Mitchell of Opelika and Treasurer Charles Nuckolls of Birmingham.

– Submitted by Howard Poarch.