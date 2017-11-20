Santa trades sleigh for fire engine for neighborhood run

× Expand Staff photo. Santa will visit neighborhoods across Hoover on Christmas Eve, weather permitting, for the annual Santa Run.

Santa Claus will have a new ride when he visits Hoover’s neighborhoods this year: one of the Hoover Fire Department’s big red engines.

The annual Santa Run will be held on Christmas Eve. Before Santa prepares to deliver presents around the world, he will be escorted by on-duty firefighters at each station.

Since the firefighters are on-duty, there is always the risk that the Santa Run will be interrupted by an emergency call-out. In the event of inclement weather, Santa will visit and take pictures with children at each station from 5 to 7 p.m..

The fire department’s schedule for the Santa Run is:

► Station 1, 5-8:45 p.m.: Regent Forest, Chapel Hills, Deo Dara and Alford Ave area

► Station 2, 4-9:45 p.m.: Chapel and Preserve area

► Station 3 (two trucks), 3:30-8 p.m.: Riverchase, Valley Station, Southlake and Galleria Woods area

► Station 4, 3:30-8 p.m.: Rime Village, Loch and Lorna Road area

► Station 5, 3:30-8:30 p.m.: Bluff Park area

► Station 6, 3-8:30 p.m.: Highway 150 and Trace Crossings area

► Station 7, 3:30-8:30 p.m.: Inverness area

► Station 8, 3:30-8:30 p.m.: Greystone Founders, Crest Farms and Highlands area

► Station 9, 3-6:45 p.m.: Greystone Legacy area

► Station 10, 3-8:30 p.m.: Ross Bridge, Lake Cyrus and Deer Valley area

See a full schedule of Santa’s expected arrival times, broken down by street, at hooverfire.org/santa-run-2017.