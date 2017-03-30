Runs, walks abound across Hoover in April

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. People take part in the PurpleStride Birmingham event at Veterans Park in Hoover in April 2016. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Southeastern Diabetes Education Services. The Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale Harris at Veterans Park in Hoover in April 2016 raised about $61,000 for the camp for children with diabetes and services for their families. Prev Next

As the days get warmer with the arrival of spring, more organizations are inviting people to get out and run or walk.

Some of the Hoover runs and walks in April — most of which benefit charities — include:

Purplestride Birmingham

The Birmingham affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is putting on its 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event April 1 at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road.

Registration for the 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk opens at 8:30 a.m., and the opening ceremony is at 9:30. The 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk begin at 10, and the closing ceremony is at 11.

Registration before race day is $10 for youth ages 3-12 untimed, $15 for youth ages 3-12 timed, $25 for teens and adults untimed and $30 for teens and adults timed. The cost goes up $5 for each group on race day. Pancreatic cancer survivors participate for free. Strollers and wheelchairs are welcome, but parts of the route are through wooded mulch trails and over hills. Pets are not allowed. Parking is available at Veterans Park and Spain Park High School.

Organizers encourage participants to form teams and raise money for pancreatic cancer patient services and research. At least 45 teams have been formed this year, volunteer Karen Templeton said. Last year’s event raised $109,289, and the goal this year is $118,000, Templeton said.

To register or for more information, go to purplestride.org/birmingham.

High Country 5k

Shades Crest Baptist Church is holding its 16th annual High Country 5K Run/Walk April 8 at the church at 452 Park Ave.

Late registration and packet pickup is from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., and the 5K run/walk starts at 8. A free 1-mile fun run is scheduled for 9.

Entry fees are $10 for students with valid IDs, $25 from March 24 to April 7 and $30 on race day. The fee includes a pasta dinner in the fellowship hall at 6 p.m. the night before the race and a pancake breakfast and awards ceremony after the race at 9:15 a.m. The race is rain or shine with no refunds. The first 300 5K runners to register receive a High Country 5K T-shirt. Last year’s event drew 275 people, Associate Pastor Mark Johnson said.

This race is managed by the Trak Shak, and the course is monitored by the Hoover Police Department. Go to active.com and enter “High Country 5K” to register. For more information, contact Johnson at 822-1360 or mjohnson@shadescrest.org.

Walk for Autism and 5K Race to Solve the Puzzle

The Autism Society of Alabama is putting on its annual Walk for Autism and 5K Race to Solve the Puzzle April 8 at Veterans Park.

The 5K race starts at 7:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The 5K race is $35, and the fee for the walk is $30. There is a $10 discount for children 10 and younger.

Participants are encouraged to form teams to raise money for the autism society. Last year’s event drew about 200 people for the 5K and 400 for the walk and raised between $30,000 and $40,000, said Lauren Reid, the fundraising and events manager. The group would love to raise $50,000 this year, she said. The event in Hoover is one of 17 across the state. Statewide, the walks and 5Ks raised $150,000 last year, Reid said.

To register, go to walkforautismal.com.

Walk to end lupus now

The mid-south chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America is holding the 2017 Walk to End Lupus Now at Veterans Park April 9.

Check-in for the event is 1 p.m., followed by a ceremony at 2:45 p.m. and 1-mile walk at 3 p.m.

People can register as individual walkers or form a team. There is no fee to participate, but walkers are encouraged to raise money for lupus research and awareness.

Last year’s event drew 965 walkers and raised $55,196, said Jess Williams, the mid-south chapter’s programs and outreach coordinator. The goal for this year’s walk in Hoover is $50,000, and as of mid-March, about $13,000 had been raised, Williams said.

To register, go to lupusmidsouth.org.

Aubie 5K and 1-mile fun run

The Greater Birmingham Auburn Club will hold the fourth annual Aubie 5K & 1-mile fun run April 22 at Veterans Park.

This is the third year for the event held in memory of former Hoover High School track coach Meredith Maddox, who died in March 2015. Maddox did not attend Auburn University but was active with the club, and her father was president of the club when she died.

Proceeds from the event go to the club’s Meredith LeAnn Maddox Memorial Endowed Scholarship, which supports academically gifted students who want to attend Auburn.

Race day registration is at 6:45 a.m., while the 5K is at 8, and the 1-mile fun run is at 9. The cost for the 5K is $35 for registrations postmarked by April 14 and $40 between then and race day. The fun run is $20. The event includes refreshments, door prizes, balloons and a moonwalk. About 250 people came last year, club member Michael Lovett said.

To register, go to thegbac.org/2017-aubie-5k. For more information, contact Lovett at 966-6776 or michael.lovett@yahoo.com or Nick Hall at 256-298-1494 or auhall@gmail.com.

Diabetes walk for Camp Seale Harris

The Southeastern Diabetes Education Services group is holding the Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale Harris April 23 at Veterans Park.

The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. and includes a 5K walk and fun run and 1-mile walk to raise money for a camp for children with diabetes and services for their families.

There is no entry fee, but participants are encouraged to make donations and raise money. Those who raise $50 or more will receive a Diabetes Walk T-shirt. The event in Hoover is one of five held throughout the state in April. Last year, organizers raised about $100,000 statewide, including about $61,000 from the walk in Hoover, said Rhonda McDavid, executive director for the camp.

To register, go to campsealeharris.org.

American Cancer Society Relay for Life

The American Cancer Society is having its Hoover Relay for Life fundraiser this year at Spain Park High School on Friday, April 28, from 4 to 11 p.m.

People are invited to form teams to raise money for the cancer society and to keep at least one team member walking or running around the school tracks throughout the event.

The night kicks off with a lap for survivors and then a lap for caregivers. There also will be a luminaria ceremony in memory of those who lost the battle with cancer and a closing ceremony. This year’s theme is Relaypalooza. Eight bands will provide music throughout the night.

Last year’s Hoover Relay for Life event raised about $42,000 for cancer research, said Christina Zabala, a staff partner helping organize the event. This year’s goal is $60,000.

To register or join a team, go to relayforlife.org/spainparkal or call Zabala at 930-8868.