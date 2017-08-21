R(un) for One kicks off sixth year in Birmingham

1 of 27
Layton Dudley
Run for One
The 6th Annual R(un) for One 5K and 1 mile Fun Run took place Saturday, August 19th at Veteran's Park. The proceeds from the Run for One go to benefit Lifeline Children's Services unadopted Ministry. Runners of all ages attended and ran in the 5K and enjoyed food, music and activities afterword.
The sixth annual R(un) for One 5K and 1 mile Fun Run took place Saturday, Aug. 19, at Veterans Park. The proceeds from the run went to benefit Lifeline Children's Services Unadopted Ministry. Runners of all ages attended and ran in the 5K and enjoyed food, music and activities afterword.
The R(un) for One 5K kicked off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with the Fun Run taking place shortly after.
Runners enjoyed breakfast and informational booths set up that explained the purpose of the run and showed examples of who it benefited. All of the proceeds raised went to the Lifeline Children’s Services international orphan care ministry.
There were multiple R(un) for One 5Ks in other locations around the country, including Kansas, North Carolina and Florida.