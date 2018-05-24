Roundball action returns to Finley Center

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. The 2018 HoopSeen Bama Jam youth basketball tournament featured 64 teams from at least five Southeastern states at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on April 21.

Most people think of basketball as a winter sport, but for those who are really into it, it never stops.

The Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex hosted four youth basketball tournaments over weekends in April and May (HoopSeen Bama Jam, Future150, Adidas Select Alabama Classic and the Capital Cool Classic), and the action continues in June and July.

On June 15-17, the Competitive Youth Basketball League will have its national championships at the Finley Center. About 100 to 120 teams, mostly from Southern states, are expected to attend, including boys in grades 2-12 and girls in grades 5-12, said Monty Jones, general manager for the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Last year’s championship was held at the Mobile Convention Center, Jones said.

On July 6-7, the Essence Girls Basketball group returns, with Birmingham Live, an NCAA-certified event for girls in grades 7-12, Jones said. About 120 to 150 teams are expected, he said.

Then on July 23-25, the Triple Crown Basketball’s Southeast championship is coming to the Finley Center, featuring about 80 teams of girls 14-and-under through 17-and-under. That tournament also is certified by the NCAA, Jones said.

Just a couple of hours after the Triple Crown tournament ends, another NCAA-certified tournament called the Future150 Live Nationals begins and continues through July 29. That one should bring 100 to 120 teams of boys and girls 12-and-under through 17-and-under, Jones said.

The 155,000-square-foot Finley Center has 83,000 square feet of continuous space that can be divided into as many as 11 full-size basketball courts.