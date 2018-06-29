Ross Bridge presents Summer at the Castle activities for 5th year

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Families gathered at the Ross Bridge Farmers Market on June 16.

For the fifth year, Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa is presenting Summer at the Castle, a program of fun, family-friendly activities that are free to resort guests and continue through Labor Day.

The program this month includes a fireworks show, Sunday, July 1, at 9 p.m.

The schedule changes weekly, but some favorite activities are featured all season. For example, local musicians perform Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Acoustics by the Pool series.

The Castle Beverage Ritual cocktail tasting is offered daily from 5 to 6 p.m. Other diversions include food and milkshake tastings, gourmet s’mores and Dive-in Movies at the pool.

“Summer at the Castle continues to grow each year,” said resort spokesman Bill Lang. “We bring back favorite activities … and try to add new activities to keep it fresh.”

Summer at the Castle helps accent the resort’s Scottish theme with the Highland Games and the daily Follow the Bagpiper event at 7:15 p.m. The activities are also appealing to parents, according to Lang.

“They appreciate the organized schedule of activities to help break up the day,” he said.

The resort will limit Summer at the Castle activities to Friday, Saturday and Sunday after schools are back in session, according to Wade Combs, the resort’s director of food and beverage.

For details, call 916-7677, go to rossbridgeresort.com or visit Facebook @RENBirminghamRossBridge.