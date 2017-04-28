Ross Bridge Farmers Market sets 2017 dates

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ross Bridge Farmers Market. Ross Bridge Welcome Center will host the summer farmers market again this year with produce, music, food trucks, kids’ activities and more.

The farmers market will return to Ross Bridge this summer with local produce, food trucks, live music and children’s activities.

This year, the market will be Friday afternoons from May 12 to Aug. 18, 4 to 8 p.m. It is in front of the Ross Bridge Welcome Center.

Several favorite vendors will be returning to the market, including Southern Oaks Farm, Bubba Mori Farm, George Family Farm, Chaffin Farm, Butt Naked Candle, Darlene’s Kitchen, Ivory LeShore’s Gourmet Bread Pudding and Cheesecake, Southern FriedCreative, Birmingham Candy Company, Grand Central Bathing, Left Hand Soap, Magic City Sweet Ice and Beachum Woodworks.

Musicians at the market will include Matthew DeVine, Bailey Ingle and other local performers. There also will be new vendors and food trucks, with the final list being determined in late April.

Some of the events throughout the summer will feature special kid-themed activities, though details on those have not been finalized.

Email rossbridgefarmersmarket@gmail.com or find the market on Facebook to keep up with news regarding this year’s events.