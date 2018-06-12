Rocky Ridge Elementary School Teacher Recognized by Alabama State Board of Education

× Expand Hoover City Schools Becky Peterson with her family after being recognized as the state’s Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year.

Rocky Ridge Elementary School physical education teacher Becky Peterson was recognized by the Alabama State Board of Education on May 10 for being named the ASAHPERD Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year.

ASAHPERD (the Alabama State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance) awarded Peterson this high honor earlier this school year.

An ASAHPERD selection committee chooses the organization's annual awards, which includes the Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year Award. It recognizes physical education teachers who are committed to their craft, implement innovative curriculum and have a good overall rapport with students.

Peterson has been teaching at Rocky Ridge Elementary School since 2015. Prior to Hoover City Schools, she held positions at UAB, Mountain Brook City Schools and Shelby County Schools.

Submitted by Hoover City Schools.