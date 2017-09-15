Riverchase Women's Club features fashion show for Girls Night Out

× 1 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler The Riverchase Women's Club Girls Night featured dinner, wine and a fashion show showcasing four vendors. The event took place Thursday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover. × 2 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler The Riverchase Women's Club Girls Night featured dinner, wine and a fashion show showcasing four vendors. The event took place Thursday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover. × 3 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler The Riverchase Women's Club Girls Night featured dinner, wine and a fashion show showcasing four vendors. The event took place Thursday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover. × 4 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler The Riverchase Women's Club Girls Night featured dinner, wine and a fashion show showcasing four vendors. The event took place Thursday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover. × 5 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler The Riverchase Women's Club Girls Night featured dinner, wine and a fashion show showcasing four vendors. The event took place Thursday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover. × 6 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler The Riverchase Women's Club Girls Night featured dinner, wine and a fashion show showcasing four vendors. The event took place Thursday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover. × 7 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler The Riverchase Women's Club Girls Night featured dinner, wine and a fashion show showcasing four vendors. The event took place Thursday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover. × 8 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler The Riverchase Women's Club Girls Night featured dinner, wine and a fashion show showcasing four vendors. The event took place Thursday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover. × 9 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler The Riverchase Women's Club Girls Night featured dinner, wine and a fashion show showcasing four vendors. The event took place Thursday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover. × 10 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler The Riverchase Women's Club Girls Night featured dinner, wine and a fashion show showcasing four vendors. The event took place Thursday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover. × 11 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler The Riverchase Women's Club Girls Night featured dinner, wine and a fashion show showcasing four vendors. The event took place Thursday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover. × 12 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler The Riverchase Women's Club Girls Night featured dinner, wine and a fashion show showcasing four vendors. The event took place Thursday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover. × 13 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler The Riverchase Women's Club Girls Night featured dinner, wine and a fashion show showcasing four vendors. The event took place Thursday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover. × 14 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler The Riverchase Women's Club Girls Night featured dinner, wine and a fashion show showcasing four vendors. The event took place Thursday, September 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover. Prev Next

At the Riverchase Women's Club's most recent event, it was all about getting a kickstart on fall fashion for 2017.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, the Riverchase Women's Club hosted its annual Girls Night Out fashion show that included dinner, wine and some of Hoover's newest fashion trends. The event was from 6-8 p.m. at Riverchase Country Club.

Nine female models and three male models outfitted clothes and jewelry from Bearden Designs, Shena Birdgsong, Lou Lou's and Luna by Brio. Makeup and hair was done by GLOW.

Members were invited to bring prospective friends and members to the night of fashion.

The Riverchase Women’s Club is open all all current or former residents of Riverchase, and annual dues are $30. For more information about how to become part of the Riverchase Women's Club, visit liveinriverchase.com/residents/riverchasewomensclub/.