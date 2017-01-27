Riverchase Loves Artists show prepares for 11th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Becky Staynor. Leather purses by Becky Stayner of the Birmingham area will be available for purchase.

Riverchase Women’s Club and Riverchase Country Club are gearing up for the 11th annual Riverchase Loves Artists art show.

Nearly 50 artists are scheduled to come to this year’s event at the country club on Saturday, Feb. 4., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There also will be an invitation-only preview show the night before.

The show will feature a variety of mediums, including oil and watercolor paintings, jewelry, metal, wood, pottery and fiber art, said Pat Imms, publicity chairwoman for the Women’s Club.

The show has grown a lot in 11 years, to the point where artists have to be turned away, Imms said. “I hate that, but we only have so much room,” she said.

Organizers try to make sure they have a good variety of art mediums, she said.

Lynne Cooper, the founder of the show and lead organizer, said there are some wonderful artists coming to this year’s show.

“All the artists we choose for our art show — they’re very talented, and they’re a little bit unique and specialized in what they do.”

Some will be first-timers at the show, and others will be returning favorites such as jewelry artists Nancy Hammond of the Birmingham area and Leigh Ann Hurst of Florence. Other artists coming include mixed media artists Rickie Higgins of Florence and Paul Ware of Homewood, Becky Stayner of the Birmingham area (who makes handmade leather purses) and Kami Watson of New Market (a fabric artist and designer who makes felted wearables and home décor).

Artists pay a fee to participate in the show, and organizers request a $2 donation as admission for shoppers. The event also includes a silent auction. Proceeds from the event are used to help meet charitable needs in the Riverchase and Hoover community, Cooper said.