Riverchase Loves Artists celebrates 11th year

× 1 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. × 2 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. × 3 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. × 4 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. × 5 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. × 6 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. × 7 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. × 8 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. × 9 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. × 10 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. × 11 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. × 12 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. × 13 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. × 14 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. × 15 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and featued about 50 artists, both local and out-of-state. Prev Next

The Women's Club of Riverchase and Riverchase Country Club hosted their 11th annual Riverchase Loves Artists Art Show on Feb. 4 and welcomed the community to view works by a variety of artists.

Event founder Lynne Cooper said there were around 50 artists in the show this year, and while a majority of them were local, there were some who were from out-of-state. Art works for sale included photos, paintings, glass beads, pottery, hand-made leather bags, speciality candles and fiber art. Cooper said that while there were some more experienced, returning artists in the show, they welcomed newcomers as well, and guests of all ages visited the show. "It's just a very mixed crowd," she said.

Mindy Estep, one of the organizers for Riverchase Loves Artists, said the event is important because it highlights the arts. "It really promotes the arts," she said. "And it's exposure for the kids to different arts." Cooper added the event is a good way to bring together artists with the community.

"It's not just come and buy something," she said. "It's come and see your neighbors, buy some art and connect with the community." She also said the proceeds from the event are put back into the community in different areas.

Although the Riverchase Women's Club and the country club put in a great deal of time to make the show a success, Cooper and Estep agreed it was worth it.

"I hope it continues," said Cooper. "It's a lot of work, but then it gets here and it's like, 'Wow, this is great,'" Estep added.