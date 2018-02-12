Riverchase Loves Art brings wide range of artists

× 1 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 2 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 3 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 4 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 5 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 6 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 7 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 8 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 9 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 10 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 11 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 12 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 13 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 14 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 15 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 16 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. × 17 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler At the 2018 Riverchase Loves Art, about 50 artists sold their work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. The proceeds from the 12th annual art show went to various charities. Prev Next

For some people, their Valentine's Day shopping was all done in one place.

On Saturday, Feb. 3. the Riverchase Women's Club hosted their 12th Annual Riverchase Loves Art at the Riverchase Country Club, featured art in mediums ranging from pottery to glass to leather to paints. Each artist from the show was hand-picked.

"Continued partnership with the Riverchase Country Club also allowed us to have one of the best art shows we have ever had," Art Show Chair Lynne Cooper said. "Each year just gets better and better."

This year, they hosted 50 talented local artists, some returning and some new. The money raised at the event allows the Riverchase Women's Club to support their chosen charities as well as the art community, Cooper said.

"As with any huge event, it takes many people to make it a success," Cooper said. "Thank you to all the hard working volunteers that helped to make this one of the happiest and best shows we've ever had."

To learn more about the Riverchase Women's Club and the event, go to liveinriverchase.com/residents/riverchasewomensclub or riverchaselovesartists.com.