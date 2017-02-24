Riverchase Day School’s spring consignment sale set for March 3-4

× Expand Photo courtesy of Riverchase Day School. The TNT consignment sale, scheduled this year March 3-4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday offers deals on children’s items.

Find a good deal and support the Riverchase Day School at this month’s Tried ’n’ True (TNT) consignment sale.

This spring’s sale is March 3-4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The TNT sale includes gently used seasonal children’s clothing, shoes, books, toys, accessories, bedding, furniture, baby swings, bikes and sports equipment. There will be about 300 sellers offering merchandise.

There is also a Thursday night preview sale for consignors and sale volunteers only.

The sale benefits Riverchase Day School and local children’s charities such as Hope Community Center, the Noah Crowe Foundation, Isaiahsixeight and children and youth ministries at Riverchase United Methodist Church.

Sale organizers recommend shoppers bring a laundry basket or other large container to hold their goods while shopping. Certain items will be discounted on Saturday. The TNT sale accepts cash, check, credit card (with a transaction fee) and PayPal.

For more information, go to riverchase-tnt.com.