Realty offices are making Hoover home

× Expand Photo by Loren Hopkins. Thad Lowery, an ARC Realty broker in Hoover.

With various new retail developments, several new residential projects and the revitalization of a few classic Hoover neighborhoods, the demand to live, work or play in Hoover is great.

One trend hard to miss is the various realty companies opening Hoover branches to help navigate the influx of fresh commercial and residential buyers and taking advantage of the bustling location Hoover has become.

ARC Realty and Keller Williams International are two agencies breaking ground in Hoover. Brik Realty also opened its first Hoover office on Concourse Parkway in June, and ERA King Real Estate opened in Hoover last year. Agents from those companies agree on the growing demand of the market and the need to open a new branch closer to the action.

Thad Lowery, Broker for ARC Realty, expects over 1,000 homes to be built. “The options from new construction to classic architecture give homebuyers many choices, from village-style living to estate-size lots,” Lowery said.

The location of ARC gives agents quick access to their clients and homes, as well as to the office and each other. According to a press release announcing the Hoover office, ARC has served 1,300 Hoover customers since the company started in 2013, and their average home sale price in the city is $306,792.

“One big reason for the office location is to give our agents and clients a convenient location to meet,” Lowery said. “We have great access to so many neighborhoods fromthis location.”

Though the location Lowery is currently working from is temporary, it still provides access to everything they need. Lowery and the rest of the ARC Hoover team will be in their temporary location anywhere from nine to 12 months while construction takes place in their permanent spotat The Grove.

ERA King Real Estate, on the other hand, has been open and running from their permanent Hoover location for a year this August.

Anna-Marie Ellison, a managing broker for ERA King, describes the location as a modern café style office. “[The Hoover office] includes a large open meeting area, conference room for clients, and a work space for agents,” Ellison said.

Like ARC Realty, ERA King chose their location for ease of access.

“Our agents were working more in the area and we thought it would be beneficial for us to open a location for them to work from and meet clients,” Ellison said. “The market has picked up over the past year, and it has helped being positioned in the market to assist individuals and families looking to make Hoover their home.”

Keller Williams Realty International is also putting down substantial roots in Hoover in the hopes of growing their already large market center. With 118 agents currently working in Hoover, giving them one of the highest agent counts in the city, Keller Williams is excited to grow even more.

Their new building, which is projected to begin construction this fall, will be located in The Village at Brocks Gap. Kathy Gipson, an agent for Keller Williams Hoover, believes this location will add to the progress of the company. By the end of construction, Keller Williams Hoover aims to be near 200 agents in total.

“The new space will allow us to more than double our footprint with a training room three times the size our current one,” Gipson said. “At Keller Williams Hoover, we put our agents first, which means combining state of the art technology with top-of-the-line training.”

As a result, Gipson believes the consumer will benefit by receiving the best concierge service in the real estate industry. “This made our choice of remaining a Hoover business an obvious wise decision,” Gipson said.

ARC Realty is currently located at 5336 Stadium Trace Parkway Ste. 110; ERA King Real Estate can be found at 3075 John Hawkins Parkway; and Keller Williams Realty International is located at 1 Chase Corporate Drive. Brik’s office is located at 100 Concourse Parkway Suite 165.