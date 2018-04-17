Rappellers to scale Galleria Tower for Tanner Foundation

× Expand Courtesy of the Tanner Foundation Over the Edge The Over the Edge rappel fundraiser for the Tanner Foundation will be held at the Offices at 3000 Riverchase on May 11-12.

The Offices at 3000 Riverchase — also known as the Galleria Tower — will play host to a group of rappellers next month to raise money for patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS) and Parkinson's disease.

The Tanner Foundation is holding its second Over the Edge event, in which participants will rappel the 19-story tower on May 11-12. The Tanner Foundation helps patients with neurological conditions and their families to find emotional support and financial assistance.

The Tanner Foundation is named for Hoover resident Tony Tanner, who was diagnosed with MS in 1986. Tanner uses a wheelchair but attended last year's Over the Edge event, held downtown, to support his daughter-in-law and others who rappelled. His doctor, Dr. Emily Riser, will be rappelling in his honor again this year.

Local celebrities, including former Auburn coach Frank Orgel and veteran and motivational speaker Noah Galloway, will participate in the VIP Rappel on Friday, May 11. Up to 76 other participants will descend the side of the 19-story building on Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last year's event raised $125,000, and the Tanner Foundation has set a goal of $150,000 this year.

For more information or registration to rappel, visit birminghamovertheedge.com.