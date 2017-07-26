R(un) for One returning to Veterans Park

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. The sixth annual R(un) for One will take place Aug. 19.

Today, there are an estimated 153,000 orphan worldwide and of these children, only 0.5 percent will have the opportunity for international adoption, said Krystal Brummitt, events and merchandising manager with Lifeline Children’s Services. That’s where (un)adopted comes in.

As Lifeline Children’s Services orphan care ministry, (un)adopted focuses on the children who will likely never been adopted and to reach vulnerable children “with the hope of the gospel and [to] equip them with life skills needed to bring about community transformation,” Brummitt said. The organization also started an annual event, R(un) for One 5k, to help raise awareness for this same cause.

This year on Aug.19 at Veterans Park, runners and walkers will be able to race in the sixth annual 5k and one-mile fun run to support (un)adopted and Lifeline Children’s Services.

“For our local community, it brings awareness to a greater need,” she said. “People right here in Birmingham can be a part of helping a children receive an education or a skill that will help them provide for themselves and transform their communities.”

Brummitt said last year the event raised $129,000 and this year they are aiming to raise $150,000. Runners will also be treated to a t-shirt, runner’s goody bags, professional timing, awards, and food donated by local businesses, vendors and live music.

“Running here [at Veterans Park] on Aug. 19 will impact the life of a child for years to come,” she said.

For more information visit runforone5k.org.