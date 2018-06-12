Prince of Peace students recognized for academic achievement

× Expand Prince of Peace Catholic School Prince of Peace School’s middle school students recognized for their above average ACT or SAT scores.

Prince of Peace Catholic middle school students Stanley Stoutamire, Laurel Pack, Amelia Massa and Carys Gonzales qualified for state recognition in the Duke University Talent Identification Program (TIP), as a result of earning ACT or SAT scores at or above the national high school average.

Stanley Stoutamire also qualified as one of approximately 4 percent of participants for grand recognition, scoring above 90 percent of recent high school graduates. He plans to attend a special recognition ceremony at Duke University.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School.