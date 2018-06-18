Prince of Peace Catholic Church presents Faith in Action Award

× Expand Prince of Peace Catholic Church Photo caption: Margaret Knighton, Adam Jusino and Meleah Montgomery.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church recently presented parishioner and Helena High School senior Adam Jusino with the 2018 Caitlin Sweeney-McDaniel Award for Faith in Action. This award honors a graduating high school senior within the parish who exemplifies their Catholic faith in action, serves their community and is a well-rounded student. Hoover High students Margaret Knighton and Meleah Montgomery were chosen as runners-up.

The award was established 14 years ago in memory of Prince of Peace Catholic School student Caitlin Sweeney by her parents, Joe and Cindy Sweeney. Jusino received a cross statue and $500. Both Knighton and Montgomery received $250 and a globe-shaped award and cross.

Jusino will attend Jefferson State Community College in the fall, with plans to transfer to UAB and major in cyber-security. At Helena, he was president of the National Spanish Honor Society and a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, History Honor Society, Science Honor Society and National English Honor Society. In addition, he was the robotics club vice president, science Olympiad regional champion and a group leader for the Birmingham Diocese’s “Cross” retreat. Active in the church youth group, he worked on Habitat for Humanity projects and within the weekender backpack ministry. He is the son of Jose and Angelica Jusino of Helena.

Knighton was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and National Business Honor Society at Hoover High. In addition, she volunteered with the church’s vacation Bible school, the youth group, the Hoover Diamond Dolls and Teens Need Teens group. She will attend Auburn University this fall to major in finance. She is the daughter of Greg and Margaret Knighton of Hoover.

Montgomery was a member of the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and received a Hoover High School Community Service award for her over 80 hours of community service. In addition to being part of the church high school youth group, Montgomery volunteers with Teens Need Teens, the Minority Achievement Council Scholars, Habitat for Humanity, I-Can Engineering program, ACIPCO Engineering Explorers, Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama and Hoover High School Engineering Academy. Montgomery will attend Auburn in the fall to study materials engineering, along with joining the Air Force. She is the daughter of Adrienne D. Berry.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.