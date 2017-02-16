Priest, composer to present mission at Prince of Peace

× Expand Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Dominican priest and musical composter Fr. Jim Marchionda

Dominican priest and musical composter Fr. Jim Marchionda, will return to Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover this March to lead a parish mission with a focus on God’s mercy.

The three-evening mission runs March 13-15, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening in the church sanctuary. Dinner will be available in the church’s Deasy Hall, starting at 5:30 p.m. all three evenings. The event is free and open to the public.

Marchionda will employ Scripture, story, sacred song and dynamic preaching as he presents “In the Tender Mercy of Our God.” He wholeheartedly embraces the gift of God’s mercy and will share it with those who attend his Hoover mission, just as Pope Francis is sharing it to the world. This priest, preacher, composer and woodwind instrumentalist has been engaged in full-time parish mission preaching since 1994. His composition, “I was Hungry,” was sung at the funeral of Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

Shortly after he conducted the Prince of Peace parish mission in 2015, Marchionda was elected to a four-year term as provincial of the Chicago Dominican Province of St. Albert the Great. He now serves the Dominican community in a 14-state region in the Midwest in addition to his parish mission work.

“We are very pleased that Fr. Marchionda will return to Prince of Peace for our mission this year,” said Prince of Peace’s pastor Fr. John Fallon. “He was very well received two years ago, and many people urged his return.”

