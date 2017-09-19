Police Chief to wear pink for breast cancer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Derzis.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis has some shopping to do. Through the month of October, he has committed to wear something pink every single day.

“Guys wearing pink is not the norm for me,” Derzis said. “I might have to go out and purchase a few more things, but I will be wearing pink.”

Derzis is one of 25 men participating in the American Cancer Society’s local Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser and awareness campaign for breast cancer. The campaign includes prominent business owners and personalities from around Birmingham, including Chick-fil-A Hoover Commons owner David Jackson, who is a repeat participant, and Hoover residents Chuck Faush, Thomas Dudney and Eric Meyer. Derzis is a first-time participant and has committed to raise at least $2,500 for breast cancer research, awareness and support services.

Derzis said he chose to be part of Real Men Wear Pink to do “anything that I can do to talk about breast cancer awareness, bring more awareness to the community.” This isn’t the first time the Hoover Police have been supporters of the American Cancer Society.

Last October, officers gave donations to the American Cancer Society in order to wear pink badges throughout the month, and Derzis said they “got a lot of great comments” about the badges.

“It’s something that I think our police department really understands the importance of breast cancer,” Derzis said.

The campaign kicked off on Sept. 28 and will wrap up on Oct. 26 with a party recognizing the Pink Man of the Year, who raises the most money. Derzis said donations to his campaign can be made by calling his office at 444-7700.

Donate to Derzis, Jackson or any of the other Real Men Wear Pink participants at realmenbham.com.