Parade of Pups celebrates Mardi Gras at Cajun Steamer

× 1 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Pups on Parade Cajun Steamer at Patton Creek and the Best Friends of Shelby Humane Society celebrated Mardi Gras with a Pups on Parade and an afternoon of live music, doggie treats from the Fetch Treat Truck and food from Cajun Steamer. × 2 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Pups on Parade Cajun Steamer at Patton Creek and the Best Friends of Shelby Humane Society celebrated Mardi Gras with a Pups on Parade and an afternoon of live music, doggie treats from the Fetch Treat Truck and food from Cajun Steamer. × 3 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Pups on Parade Cajun Steamer at Patton Creek and the Best Friends of Shelby Humane Society celebrated Mardi Gras with a Pups on Parade and an afternoon of live music, doggie treats from the Fetch Treat Truck and food from Cajun Steamer. × 4 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Pups on Parade Cajun Steamer at Patton Creek and the Best Friends of Shelby Humane Society celebrated Mardi Gras with a Pups on Parade and an afternoon of live music, doggie treats from the Fetch Treat Truck and food from Cajun Steamer. × 5 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Pups on Parade Cajun Steamer at Patton Creek and the Best Friends of Shelby Humane Society celebrated Mardi Gras with a Pups on Parade and an afternoon of live music, doggie treats from the Fetch Treat Truck and food from Cajun Steamer. × 6 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Pups on Parade Cajun Steamer at Patton Creek and the Best Friends of Shelby Humane Society celebrated Mardi Gras with a Pups on Parade and an afternoon of live music, doggie treats from the Fetch Treat Truck and food from Cajun Steamer. × 7 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Pups on Parade Cajun Steamer at Patton Creek and the Best Friends of Shelby Humane Society celebrated Mardi Gras with a Pups on Parade and an afternoon of live music, doggie treats from the Fetch Treat Truck and food from Cajun Steamer. × 8 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Pups on Parade Cajun Steamer at Patton Creek and the Best Friends of Shelby Humane Society celebrated Mardi Gras with a Pups on Parade and an afternoon of live music, doggie treats from the Fetch Treat Truck and food from Cajun Steamer. × 9 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Pups on Parade Cajun Steamer at Patton Creek and the Best Friends of Shelby Humane Society celebrated Mardi Gras with a Pups on Parade and an afternoon of live music, doggie treats from the Fetch Treat Truck and food from Cajun Steamer. × 10 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Pups on Parade Cajun Steamer at Patton Creek and the Best Friends of Shelby Humane Society celebrated Mardi Gras with a Pups on Parade and an afternoon of live music, doggie treats from the Fetch Treat Truck and food from Cajun Steamer. × 11 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Pups on Parade Cajun Steamer at Patton Creek and the Best Friends of Shelby Humane Society celebrated Mardi Gras with a Pups on Parade and an afternoon of live music, doggie treats from the Fetch Treat Truck and food from Cajun Steamer. Prev Next

Dogs were dressed in style this weekend.

The Best Friends of Shelby Humane Society teamed up with Cajun Steamer at Patton Creek and celebrated Mardi Gras with Pups on Parade on Sunday, Feb. 21, with live music, doggie treats from the Fetch Treat Truck and Cajun food. Adoptable dogs from Shelby Humane Society were present for meet and greets.

Prizes were given to the best dressed dog and donations went to the Shelby Humane Society to help with adoptions. The Shelby Humane Society is the only open admission shelter in Shelby County. They care for over 5,000 homeless and neglected pets annually.