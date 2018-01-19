OTM Festival of Sacred Music marks 10th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alan Matthews. The tenth Over the Mountain Festival of Sacred Music will be held at the Riverchase United Methodist Church on Feb. 11 for the program, “An Unclouded Day.”

On Feb. 11, Riverchase United Methodist Church will welcome the 10th annual Over the Mountain Festival of Sacred Music for their show, “An Unclouded Day.”

Singers from the community will perform 10 songs during the festival, centered on Gabriel Fauré’s 1889 version of “Requiem” in addition to many other classics such as Beethoven’s “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee” (congregational), William Dawson’s “Soon Ah Will Be Done,” Susan LaBarr’s “Grace Before Sleep” and Mendelssohn’s “Now Thank We All Our God” (congregational).

Dr. Andrew Minear, director of choral activities at the University of Alabama, will be the clinician for the 2018 performance, as well.

While pursuing his doctorate, Minear was the director of the Michigan State University Campus Choir and assistant director of the MSU Glee Club.

A pre-concert lecture by Dr. Milburn Price will precede the performance at 3:15 p.m.

The festival will begin at 4 p.m. Riverchase United Methodist Church is located at 1953 Old Montgomery Highway.

“The program follows a theme that mirrors our own journeys through life and ultimately into the joy of heaven,” Minear said. “I can’t wait to go on this musical and spiritual journey with the musicians and our guests in the audience.”

For additional information, visitotmfestivals.org/next-festival.