Open-air market Art in the Gardens returns to Aldridge

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Artist Ren Spivey of Fire and Brimstone Forge is a frequent participant at Art in the Gardens.

Got a hankering to do some outdoor shopping in September? Aldridge Gardens might have just the place for you to enjoy the weather, enjoy the flowers and get a jump on getting some unique Christmas gifts.

Art in the Gardens — an open-air market and show — will be held again this year from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. A number of artisans — all from Alabama — will compete for category and best of show awards at the Aldridge event. The show will feature woodworking, jewelry, glass, sculpture, painting, watercolor, photography, drawing, clay, printmaking and mixed media.

In the past, the show has been held on both Saturday and Sunday, but this year the event will only be on Saturday, with plans for it to be “bigger and better” as a one-day event, said Tynette Lynch, CEO of Aldridge Gardens.

“We hope everyone will come out and support the artists as well as Aldridge Gardens,” she said.

Entry is $5 per adult. Youth 16 and under get in free. Food will be available for purchase. Shuttles will run from off-site parking at Bed, Bath and Beyond on Lorna Road from 30 minutes before the show starts until 30 minutes after it ends.

For more information, visit aldridgegardens.com.