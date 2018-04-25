Nurses plan new 5K to benefit Children’s hospital

× Expand Photo courtesy of Give Hope 5K. Nurses 5K Logo v2 The Give Hope 5K kicks off Nurses Week at Children’s of Ala-bama.

A group of nurses at Children’s of Alabama hospital are holding a new 5K and fun run fundraiser to benefit the hospital on May 5.

The Give Hope 5K will take place at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road in Hoover. The 5K is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m., and the 1-mile fun run will follow at 9:30 a.m. Organizers plan to have live music and a kids’ zone.

Proceeds from the runs will go to help ill and injured children being treated at Children’s, hospital spokeswoman Jody Seal said. The event also is kicking off Nurses Week, with other activities planned at the hospital the week after the races, Seal said.

The cost for the 5K is $25, while entering the 1-mile fun run costs $10. Children ages 10 and younger can participate for free. The registration fee covers a race day T-shirt and goodie bag.

Organizers hope to draw about 200 runners for the event, Seal said.

Registration can be done online at give.childrensal.org/givehope2018.