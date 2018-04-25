Nominations open for Commercial Beautification Awards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautification Board. Hoover Fire Station No. 4 on Municipal Drive is a three-time Beautification Award winner and a Beautification Board Honor Roll member.

The Hoover Beautification Board is taking nominations for its 2018 Commercial Beautification Awards.

The awards are given every two years to honor businesses, churches, schools and other facilities that have done a good job of beautifying their premises. The judges consider basic overall appearance and cleanliness of the building and grounds, creativity used in entrance features, vegetation arrangements, seasonal color beds and the design and color coordination of the property.

Two years ago, the top award winner was Hoover Fire Station No. 4 on Municipal Drive. This was the third time in a row that fire station had won its category, elevating it to the Beautification Board Honor Roll and making it ineligible to win again.

Others on the honor roll include the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the Danberry at Inverness retirement community.

The Beautification Board divides entries into 12 categories:

► Single-tenant businesses

► Shopping malls, shopping strips and mixed use centers

► Restaurants

► Hotels and motels

► Financial institutions (banks, credit unions, mortgage companies)

► Service stations and convenience stores

► Professional offices

► Churches; Large office complexes

► Fire stations; Educational facilities

► Other

To be considered for an award, all properties must be completely in the city limits of Hoover and comply with all city ordinances.

Entry forms can be obtained on the Beautification Board’s page on the city of Hoover’s website at hooveral.org or at the city clerk’s office at the Hoover Municipal Center at 100 Municipal Lane.

Entry forms are due by May 25. Judging is scheduled to take place on June 20, and winners are to be honored at an Aug. 7 luncheon at the Riverchase Country Club. Winners will receive a Beautification Board sign to place on their property for two years.