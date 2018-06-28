No Freedom Fest this year, but other fireworks options nearby

× Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. The Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4 with fireworks being shot from Vulcan Park and Museum.

Budget cuts for the city of Hoover mean there won’t be a Freedom Fest Fourth of July celebration with music and fireworks at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium this year, but there are other alternatives nearby:

► Hoover Country Club: Fireworks will begin about 9 p.m. on July 3 on the driving range. This show is for country club members only, but people who live nearby may be able to watch it.

► Riverchase: The community has an Independence Day parade starting at 5:45 p.m. on July 4 at Christ the King Lutheran Church and working its way to the Riverchase Country Club, where a barbecue dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will be at dusk. Parking on the driving range. This event is designed for country club members and the Riverchase community only.

► Thunder on the Mountain in Birmingham: Fireworks will be shot from Vulcan Park and Museum on July 4 at 9 p.m. For viewing tips and a list of radio stations, go to visitvulcan.com/july-4th-fireworks.

► Homewood July 4 Festival: Kids activities, including a bounce house, slides and carnival rides will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on July 4 in downtown Homewood. Two blocks of 18th Street S. and one block of 29th Avenue S. will be blocked for pedestrian traffic. Admission is free, but wristbands for rides cost $10. All activities end at 9 for the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show.

► Fire on the Water in Pelham: Fireworks show at 9 p.m. on July 1 at Oak Mountain State Park. Cost is regular park admission price from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and $5 per car after 5 p.m. Gates close at 7 p.m.

► Other areas: Chelsea and Columbiana have celebrations that include fireworks on June 30. Alabaster has a fireworks show on July 3, and Harpersville, Helena, Trussville and American Village in Montevallo have fireworks shows on July 4.