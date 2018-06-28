No Freedom Fest this year, but other fireworks options nearby

by

Budget cuts for the city of Hoover mean there won’t be a Freedom Fest Fourth of July celebration with music and fireworks at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium this year, but there are other alternatives nearby:

Hoover Country Club: Fireworks will begin about 9 p.m. on July 3 on the driving range. This show is for country club members only, but people who live nearby may be able to watch it.

Riverchase: The community has an Independence Day parade starting at 5:45 p.m. on July 4 at Christ the King Lutheran Church and working its way to the Riverchase Country Club, where a barbecue dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will be at dusk. Parking on the driving range. This event is designed for country club members and the Riverchase community only.

Thunder on the Mountain in Birmingham: Fireworks will be shot from Vulcan Park and Museum on July 4 at 9 p.m. For viewing tips and a list of radio stations, go to visitvulcan.com/july-4th-fireworks.

Homewood July 4 Festival: Kids activities, including a bounce house, slides and carnival rides will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on July 4 in downtown Homewood. Two blocks of 18th Street S. and one block of 29th Avenue S. will be blocked for pedestrian traffic. Admission is free, but wristbands for rides cost $10. All activities end at 9 for the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show.

Fire on the Water in Pelham: Fireworks show at 9 p.m. on July 1 at Oak Mountain State Park. Cost is regular park admission price from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and $5 per car after 5 p.m. Gates close at 7 p.m.

Other areas: Chelsea and Columbiana have celebrations that include fireworks on June 30. Alabaster has a fireworks show on July 3, and Harpersville, Helena, Trussville and American Village in Montevallo have fireworks shows on July 4.

Tags

by

June 2018

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours