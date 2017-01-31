Nick Millevoi's Desertion Trio to perform at Hoover Library Plaza

× Expand Photo from You Tube video clip Nick Millevoi's Desertion Trio 9-15-16 Nick Millevoi's Desertion Trio plays at the Silent Barn in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 15, 2016.

Nick Millevoi’s Desertion Trio, an instrumental group that draws on the influences of avant garde jazz, modern classical and rock ‘n’ roll music to create their own sound, is scheduled to perform Thursday at the Hoover Library Plaza.

Millevoi is a Philadelphia-based guitarist and composer who makes frequent use of feedback, raw noise and non-traditional tunings. He is joined by Johnny DeBlase of Sabbath Assembly and Zevious on bass and Kevin Shea, best known for his work with Mostly Other People Do the Killing and Talibam!, on drums.

Millevoi said their newest project is heavily influenced by Neil Young, late 1960s free jazz and the New York downtown scene.

The show is free and is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and last about an hour.

Here's a sample from the group's performance at the Silent Barn in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 15.