New ‘smart home’ community off to quick start

Sales are going strong and construction has started in the new Reynolds Landing “smart neighborhood” in Ross Bridge.

Signature Homes salespeople obtained signed contracts on 24 of the 62 home sites in the first six weeks of sales, Marketing Director Kristy Jackson said.

“We’re keeping our agents busy,” she said.

The neighborhood, located along Ross Bridge Parkway between the Ross Bridge Town Center and Birchall Apartments, is part of a collaborative research and demonstration project with Alabama Power and its parent, Southern Company.

The Reynolds Landing neighborhood will feature its own power system that includes a 5-acre solar panel field in addition to a connection to the traditional electric grid.

Alabama Power, Southern Company and Oak Ridge National Laboratory will conduct research on the neighborhood’s energy usage over two years and collect performance data on an array of emerging energy-efficient appliances and “smart home” features being put in all of the Reynolds Landing houses.

One of the biggest selling points has been a group of energy-efficient construction features, including thicker walls with more insulation, triple-pane windows and a radiant barrier roof that reflects radiant heat instead of absorbing it, reducing cooling costs, Jackson said.

All of the houses in Reynolds Landing will feature Carrier Infinity heat pumps that operate longer at steadier, lower capacities to increase energy efficiency, quiet operation and humidity control. They’ll also have a Rheem hybrid electric water heater that claims to deliver hot water faster than most standard electric water heaters.

The houses in Reynolds Landing will be equipped with “smart home” technology that allows homeowners to control multiple features while away from home, including locks on the house, garage doors, a security system with cameras, lights, refrigerator interior cameras, the air conditioning and heating system and the stove, said Shon Richey, a marketing representative for Alabama Power.

The HD camera security system includes infrared night vision and wide-angle lenses, and each house will have voice-controlled Amazon Echo Dot technology that allows users to control locks, lights and more with voice commands, according to marketing literature. A Google mesh Wi-Fi system will allow for a strong internet connection in every room, Richey said.

Houses in Reynolds Landing will also be equipped with the latest Samsung appliances, such as a refrigerator that allows people to control the temperature in specific compartments with the push of a button; a microwave with a grilling element that allows food to be toasted, crisped and browned; a clothes washer that washes a full load within 36 minutes; and a dryer that steams wrinkles, detects problems and reminds the user about vent cleanings.

Andrew Elliott of Riverchase was among the potential homebuyers who came to a demonstration day in late June to see what the community has to offer. He said he and his wife, Megan, were definitely interested in Reynolds Landing.

“My wife is very interested by the cutting-edge technology of it,” Andrew Elliott said. “If I could figure it out, I would be, too.”

What he liked best was the potential to save money on their energy bills because of the energy-efficient designs and building materials being used, he said. Their current house in Riverchase is 36 years old, so the Elliotts are trying to figure out whether to invest in renovations there – such as replacing the single-pane windows and adding more insulation – or buying something new with those features already in place, he said.

They’re also looking for a community with younger families and yards where their children can run around, he said.

Subash and K.C. Karki, current residents of downtown Birmingham, are looking for their first house and find the high-tech features available in Reynolds Landing very appealing, Subash Karki said.

“We can control everything — the whole house — from anywhere,” he said.

He particularly liked the idea of a doorbell camera that lets him see who is at the door, whether he is home or not, Subash Karki said. Also, he and his wife are Hindu and follow the tradition of leaving lights on in the house at night to ward off evil, so the ability to control lights while away from home is enticing, he said.

The Vivint “smart home” technology system in Reynolds Landing homes will be free the first two years and $49 per month after that, Richey said.

The 5-acre solar panel field will be on 14 acres owned by Alabama Power about half a mile to three-quarters of a mile away, off Shannon-Oxmoor Road, Alabama Power officials said. The “microgrid” will be composed of the solar panels, battery storage and backup power generation equipment, Richey said.

It will be able to generate at least 586,000 kilowatt hours of energy each year, which is the amount needed for a neighborhood the size of Reynolds Landing, Richey said. But the houses will be able to draw from the traditional electrical grid as needed, he said.

While the houses have the latest technological gadgets, they will keep the look of a traditional house, Richey said. The houses will have three to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Buyers can pick from house plans ranging from 1,936 to 3,333 square feet, with prices ranging from $323,000 to $383,000.

This article was updated on Aug. 23 to clarify the size of the solar panel field that will help power Reynolds Landing. The solar panel field and microgrid will take up about 5 of 14 acres owned by Alabama Power Co.