Muslim community invites locals to Ramadan Fast Breaking

The Muslim community of the Greater Birmingham area invites you, your family and friends and/or your organization, to a Ramadan Fast Breaking on any weekday evening or weekend evening between the dates of May 16 and June 13, 2018.

The Hoover Crescent Islamic Center will host visitors to observe our activities during this very special time of the year for Muslims. The evenings begin by watching the evening prayer at sunset, followed by a brief presentation on Islam (including a question and answer session) and then conclude with a community dinner.

To make your reservation, please call 879-4247, extension 6, or email rita.taufique@bisweb.org.

Submitted by Hoover Crescent Islamic Center.