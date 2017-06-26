Mother-daughter luncheon honors senior Hoover Belles

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vickie Griffith. From left: Rachel Miller, Caroline Grace Bagwell, Sarah Grace Pugh and Brennen Cooke at the senior luncheon.

Graduating Hoover Belles were recently honored for their service as representatives for the city of Hoover. The Hoover Belle Committee recognized 36 girls at the Hyatt Regency - The Wynfrey Hotel for the annual Mother-Daughter Senior Luncheon, chaired by Kim Milling.

Members of this year’s 2017 class completed a total of 1,304.25 hours of community service for many local civic and charitable organizations.

Amelia Grace Hill was presented an engraved silver tray as the graduating Hoover Belle who earned the most community service time, totaling 76.5 hours.

In appreciation for their service to the city and surrounding areas, all Senior Belles received personalized certificates signed by Mayor Frank Brocato and other officials and an engraved keepsake box from Committee Chair and Co-Chair Kay Witt and Cathy Head. As each girl accepted her gifts, she shared her favorite memory as a Hoover Belle.

Several stories were shared involving the Belle gowns, such as dressing for an event and realizing “mom” wasn’t there to help with the intricate process, and trying to order and pay through a fast-food window while wearing the wide-hoop gown. Many girls shared stories of precious children who thought the Belles were real life princesses.

Other favorite events included working at Aldridge Gardens, the Summit Christmas Parade, Boo at the Zoo, various Easter egg hunts and Decorator’s ShowHouse.

Each graduating Belle also shared her plans beyond high school. Belles who will attend the University of Alabama in the fall include Brennen Michelle Cooke, Olivia Morgan Gault, Rachel Anne Miller, Lauren Kathleen Nicholas and Lindsay McCall Overton.

The Belles who plan to attend Auburn University include Amber Rose Ajlouny, Kara JoAnne Brooks, Rachel Lynn Dees, Katherine Anne Friday, Kathlynn Brooke Gilliam, Hannah Grace Henley, Amelia Grace Hill, Anna Claire Johnson, Lauren Elise Lovell, Anna Elizabeth Mardis, Mychael Grace O’Berry, Caroline Elizabeth Ozgun, Jennifer McKenley Parker, Sarah Grace Pugh, Audrey Isabelle Roell, Megan Elizabeth Schrock and Caroline Elizabeth Willoughby.

Bailey Elizabeth Smith plans to attend Samford University. Montanna Eleese Darty has plans to attend Birmingham-Southern College. Attending UAB is Miranda Skye Causey. Caroline Grace Bagwell will attend the University of North Alabama, and Sarah Elizabeth Looney will attend the University of South Alabama. Julia Anne Sasser plans to attend Troy University, and Molly Gail Abraham will attend Southern Union.

Attending Spring Hill College is Caroline Elizabeth Hart and Mississippi College is Mary Kate Manak. Hayden Lane Woods will attend the University of Mississippi, and those attending Mississippi State are Taylor Anne Brent, Emily Gayle Couch and Jordan Lee Henderson. Shaelah Jo McGilton has plans to attend the University of Central Florida - Orlando.

Others at the Senior Luncheon include Hoover Belle Committee members Kay Witt, Jennie Alley, Cathy Conner-Fuller, Jennifer Cotney Vickie Gord-Griffith, Cathy Head, Kim Milling, Denise Shepherd and Becky Walker.

– Submitted by Vickie Griffith.