Moss Rock Festival celebrates 12th year

Visitors look at the goods that Sanctuary Farms brought for the Moss Rock Festival. A guitarist from the band Starlted the Heavens plays during the Moss Rock Festival. A piece from Brian and Bunny Cunningham's booth sits on display at the Moss Rock Festival. Artisan Becky Stayner, owner of Biscuit Leather Company, speaks with a shopper at her booth at the Moss Rock Festival. Open air artist Andy Jordan paints his view of the vendors at the Moss Rock Festival. Varuni and Rupa Kern have their photo taken at the public radio booth at the Moss Rock Festival. Lucas Hagen, right, and Tanner Bragg practice their hula-hooping skills at the Moss Rock Festival. Visitors were able to view all different types of art at the Moss Rock Festival, including paintings, photographs, ceramics, and prints. Thousands visited the Moss Rock Festival to view artists and artisans from all over the country. The band Startled the Heavens performs at the Moss Rock Festival. Queenie enjoys a stroll amongst the vendors at the Moss Rock Festival. People of all ages were encouraged to make their own art in available spaces at the Moss Rock Festival. Kids were welcomed to try rock climbing at the Moss Rock Festival. The 12th annual Moss Rock Festival, which featured a wide variety of artists, artisans, outdoor activities and food vendors, was held at Moss Rock from Nov. 4-5, 2017. Greg Williams, Sangeeta Nair and Kirsten Schoonover enjoy the beer garden at the Moss Rock Festival. Guests view artwork at the Moss Rock Festival. David and Melissa Foster eat some lunch at the Moss Rock Festival while their dog Murphy takes a break from the excitement. Kids were encouraged to make the own fort and decorate it with paint at the Moss Rock Festival. Cruz Weatherly walks across a rope course set at the Moss Rock Festival. THe Alabama Wildlife Center teaches guests about owls at the Moss Rock Festival. The 12th annual Moss Rock Festiva, which featured a wide variety of artists, artisans, outdoor activities and food vendors, was held at Moss Rock from Nov. 4-5, 2017. Prev Next

Thousands of people gathered at Moss Rock on Nov. 4-5 for the 12th annual Moss Rock Festival.

The festival featured artists, artisans and specialty food vendors from all over the country as well as live music, adoptable pets, a beer garden, a kids craft area, outdoor activities and food trucks. Much of the art fell under the "eco-creative" theme and some was even made from recycled materials.

"I just like looking at the different mediums of art and how creative they are," said Moss Rock Festival board member Martha Echols.

She said the festival was laid out in a different organization this year, splitting the art vendors and specialty food vendors to allow people easy access to what they are looking for. And, she said, the neighborhood and the event helps build up Birmingham's reputation as a good place to be.

"I think within Moss Rock, if you buy art here, you'll always remember where you got it [and who made it]," she said.