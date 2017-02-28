Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen 2017 prepares for state pageant

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Carnaggio. Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen 2017 Reagan Handley is preparing for the Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen Pageant to be held March 4-5.

Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen 2017 Reagan Handley is preparing for the Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen Pageant to be held March 4-5 at B.B. Comer Memorial High School in Sylacauga.

Handley, a 16-year-old junior at Gardendale High School, won Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen title in July. She is one of 45 contestants scheduled to be in the statewide pageant.

She plans to perform an acro jazz dance to the song “Sing!” by Pentatonix as her talent at the state pageant.