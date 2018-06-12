Members of Girl Scouts Troop 30117 from Riverchase recently earned the Silver Award.

× Expand Cynthia Stafford Photo (L to R): Mimi Batten, leader Anna Batten, Lindsey Allen, Lauren Holl, Jamese Melton, Avery DeBerry, leader Cynthia Stafford, Amelia Batten, Carly Wolsoncroft, Iggy Hill, Erin Simmons, Allie Stafford and Jane Bae.

There were five projects completed: Animals and Education with Bats, Siblings of Low Birth Weight Babies, Animal Welfare and Shelter Image Enhancement, Equestrian Sensory Trail and Peace Garden. Girl Scout Silver Award requirements build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

Keynote speaker for the May 20 ceremony was State Rep. Arnold Mooney.

Submitted by Cynthia Stafford.