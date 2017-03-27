Mayor’s Minute

Spring is a very busy time in Hoover with lots of activity, travel for spring break and excitement about upcoming graduation ceremonies.

We are very excited that Hoover will celebrate its 50th birthday this year at our annual Celebrate Hoover Day event Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Many changes have taken place in the last 50 years, and we are looking forward to what the future holds.

The Mayor’s Office, City Council and staff have been working hard on our vision for the future. We are in the process of hiring a city planner to help develop a master plan for smart growth. We don’t want to stifle growth but only to manage it. Having a master plan will help us revitalize some of the older areas, recruit new businesses and developments as well as retaining the businesses we have by keeping them viable.

One of our goals is to diversify our economy by recruiting more STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) businesses to Hoover. All age groups seem to be looking for a more urban effect and to live in walkable cities, with lots of green space and a city center. We are expecting this planner to direct and guide us on how to achieve that effect.

As you can see, we have many plans that we would like to see accomplished. If you have any ideas to bring to our attention, let us hear from you. We want transparent government and citizen involvement, so please don’t hesitate to call my office. We are here to serve you!