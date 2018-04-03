Patriots honored by state DAR

× Expand Mark Davis receives the ASDAR Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award.

Hoover resident Mark Davis was recently recognized as Alabama’s Outstanding Veteran Volunteer by the Alabama Society Daughters of the American Revolution (ASDAR). The Lily of the Cahaba Chapter sponsored Davis for the award based on his work in support of veterans with Vettes 4 Vets, the Alabama Fallen Warrior Project, Veterans Memorial Arbor and other activities.

The Lily of the Cahaba Chapter, based in Hoover, was also recognized with first place awards in the State for Outstanding Literacy Promotion, Constitution Week events and Veteran Support.

ASDAR State Regent Nancy Folk of Hoover presented the award at the recent 120th ASDAR State Conference in Auburn, which included special guests President General Ann Dillon of the National Society and Gov. Kay Ivey.

New ASDAR officers elected at the State Conference for 2018-2021 are State Regent Tammy Clemons; 1st Vice Regent Patrice Donnelly; 2nd Vice Regent Clariece Lilly; Chaplain Tad Douglas; Recording Secretary Anne Parramore; Corresponding Secretary Janice Jennings; Organizing Secretary Mary Lewey; Treasurer Athelia Gibbs; Registrar Judith Arthur; Historian Terri Dean; and Librarian Sandra Rackard.

Submitted by Alabama Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Lily of the Cahaba Chapter