Magical night on tap for Hearts and Harmony Gala

× Expand Photo courtesy of Matt Wilson. Magician Matt Wilson performs a trick with a kettle.

The Hoover Service Club is cooking up a magical night for the 2018 Hearts and Harmony Gala, the club’s primary fundraiser each year.

Close-up magician Matt Wilson is the featured entertainment for this year’s gala, set for Feb. 24 at the Hoover Country Club.

The night begins at 6 p.m. with a silent auction, and then at 7:30 p.m., guests will move into the main dining room for dinner, Wilson’s magic and a live auction, said Lynda Wasden, who is joining Martha Yielding as co-chairwoman of the gala.

Auction items this year will include a year’s worth of gasoline cards, a copper magician’s hat made by sculptor Robert Taylor, a 2018 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama package, tickets to the 2018 Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament and jewelry from Steed’s Jewelers, Wasden said.

This year’s auctioneers are Hoover Councilman John Lyda and ABC 33/40 meteorologist Meaghan Thomas.

The dinner menu will include filet mignon with grilled shrimp, potatoes, grilled asparagus, salad and dessert.

Last year’s gala drew about 250 people and raised $47,400 for charities and scholarships, Wasden said.

The Service Club plans to give out $28,000 in scholarships to students from Hoover and Spain Park high schools this year and about $19,000 to charities, including the United Way food bank at Green Valley Baptist Church, Oak Mountain Missions, Aldridge Gardens, Hoover Helps, Hoover City Schools Foundation, Triumph Services (to assist adults with developmental disabilities), Hoover Parks and Recreation Department (to assist low-income families with recreation needs), Hope for Autumn Foundation, Bruno Cancer Center and Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

The goal for this year’s gala is $52,000, Wasden said.

Tickets are $125, of which $52 is tax-deductible, Wasden said. Reservations can be made at hooverserviceclub.com or by calling Barbara Henry at 936-0472 by Feb. 19. However, seating is limited and may run out prior to that date.