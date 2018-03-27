× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Brian Neporadny. Magic Moments recipients will be stationed at mile markers along the BHM26.2 Marathon course to cheer on runners raising funds for the wish-granting organization. × 2 of 2 Expand Andrew Fambrough. Prev Next

Local wish-granting organization Magic Moments is holding its first fundraising run, the BHM26.2 Marathon, on April 15. One Hoover boy will be among the kids honored on a mile marker along the run.

Magic Moments is based in Birmingham and grants wishes to children across the state with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

Development Coordinator Anna Martin said the organization decided to create the BHM26.2 Marathon after their previous fundraising partnership with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus ended with the circus’s closure.

The marathon course winds through downtown Birmingham, starting and ending at Railroad Park, and each mile along the way is marked by children who have previously received Magic Moments wishes. Depending on their health, several of the children will be at their mile markers to cheer the runners on.

Among them is South Shades Crest Elementary 4th grader Andrew Fambrough.

Andrew was diagnosed in 2016 with a brain tumor, his mother Anna Fambrough said. After the tumor was removed at Children’s of Alabama in May 2016, Magic Moments granted Andrew’s wish for a trip to Disneyland and Legoland in California in 2017. The trip was his first time on a plane, and Andrew said he enjoyed seeing the animals inside the park as well as the other attractions on the trip.

Now, the Fambroughs see participating in the BHM26.2 Marathon as a way to pay it forward.

“They’ve done a lot for us and for other kids,” Anna Fambrough said. “We want to do our part and thank everyone.”

Andrew will be at mile marker 22 to cheer on the runners, with some family members in tow.

“We’re definitely planning on making it a family event,” Anna Fambrough said.

The BHM26.2 marathon is a 2019 Boston Marathon qualifying run, and there are options to run a half marathon, one-mile fun run or relay team version of the full marathon course.

After the race, there will be a party at Railroad Park with a kids zone, refreshmentsand music.

To sign-up or view the course map, visit bhm262.com.