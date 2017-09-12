Magic City Divers named All-Americans

× Expand Photo courtesy of Magic City Diving

Three members of the Magic City Diving club, based at the Hoover Recreation Center, stand with their coach, Charlie Dunham, after being named All-Americans and placing as finalists at the Amateur Athletic Union National Championships in Huntersville, North Carolina, this summer.

Owen Fuller, 11, of Bluff Park and Hannah McCay, 11, of Alabaster, at left, both were finalists in the 3-meter springboard event.

Additionally, Hannah and her twin sister, Leah McCay, center, both were finalists in the 1-meter springboard event.