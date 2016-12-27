Macy’s celebrates 9th annual iconic Believe campaign with Make-A-Wish

× Expand Courtesy of Make-a-Wish Make-a-Wish Believe Rally Birmingham’s first Believe Rally at Macy’s at the Riverchase Galleria.

In the season of giving, Macy’s and Make-A-Wish teamed up for the ninth annual Believe campaign, which included the iconic letter writing program and festivities to spread the spirit of generosity and goodwill.

From the beginning of November through Dec. 24, “Believers” of all ages could mail a letter to Santa at the big red letterbox at any local Macy’s store or online at macys.com/believe. For every letter received, in store or online, Macy’s donated $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million, to help grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Make-A-Wish Alabama and Macy’s hosted Birmingham’s first Believe Rally at Macy’s at the Riverchase Galleria at 6:30 p.m. The event featured the Briarwood High School band and cheerleaders, as well as cheerleaders from the University of Alabama Birmingham, school mascots, newly elected Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, the Fire Department of Hoover, the Hoover Police Department and Alabama wish kids.

Since 2008, Macy’s Believe campaign has brought together communities across the country, gathering support for the common cause and resulting in nearly $13 million donated to Make-A-Wish. This season also marks a major milestone, as Macy’s celebrates $100 million in total giving to Make-A-Wish since 2003. That represents nearly three wishes granted every day for the past 13 years.

For more information about the Believe campaign and festivities for the holiday season, visit macys.com/believe.

– Submitted by Aubrey Huffman.